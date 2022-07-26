"I just want to do my job" - Eddie Kingston discusses whether he is a locker room leader in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston revealed some insights on whether he is the locker room leader on the roster.

Since debuting on July 22, 2020, Kingston has been a fan-favorite, whether he's a heel or face, due to his "fight-first" mentality and straightforward talking. At the moment, The Mad King is embroiled in a lengthy rivalry with Chris Jericho.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Kingston admitted he didn't want to be a locker room leader as he was just doing his job as a professional wrestler. He added that he's just a loudmouth and that there's someone in the locker room that can straighten things up.

“No! I don’t want to be a locker room leader," he said. I just want to do my job. That’s what I love about our locker room is we have more people in the locker room who just want to do their job and do it correctly. You’ll always have locker room drama, but it’s usually stomped out because the locker room is filled with pros. We have enough pros where everything is set straight. I’m not a locker room leader. I’m just the loudest one. I’m not a leader. I just got a big mouth. So if I have a problem with someone or something, everyone hears it," Kingston detailed.

Kingston's last match was at last week's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2 where he lost to Jericho in a barbed wire-everywhere match.

Eddie Kingston on changes in the AEW locker room since his arrival

During the same interview, Eddie Kingston noticed that the competition in the Jacksonville-based promotion has increased since his debut. The Mad King further stated that in the wrestling industry, it's every man for himself.

"It’s getting bigger. Competition has stepped up. Either you force the hand or get left behind. That’s any business or sport or any entertainment. If you don’t step your game up and someone new comes along, you’re going to fall back. Then it’s nobody’s fault but your own," Kingston said.

It will be interesting to see how Kingston will address his recent loss to Chris Jericho last Wednesday. With their feud seemingly far from over, it might be expected that Mad King will lay out one last challenge for Jericho, which could culminate at All Out.

