22-time champion breaks silence after massive heartbreak at AEW Dynasty 2025

A 34-year-old wrestling veteran opened up on his heartbreaking defeat in a major title match at AEW Dynasty 2025. The star was announced as the newest company signing a few weeks back.
The former 22-time champion throughout his wrestling career across various promotions, including a three-time TNA X Division Championship reign, Speedball Mike Bailey broke his silence on his loss. The former TNA star squared off against Ricochet and Kenny Omega in a three-way International Title match at AEW Dynasty 2025. It was Mike Bailey's first All Elite pay-per-view match.
However, Speedball failed to win his first PPV match without even getting pinned, as Omega pinned Ricochet to retain his title. Mike Bailey took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to send a message to the fans following his heartbreaking loss. Bailey also vowed to kick Ricochet's head off going forward.
"Thank you all so much for tuning in to #AEWDynasty. I am heartbroken that I was unable to win the International Championship. I am humbled by all of your kind words and appreciate the support. I will continue fighting and doing my best to fully kick Ricochets head off.🤜🌎," Bailey posted.
It seems Speedball Mike Bailey is not done with Ricochet after what happened at Dynasty 2025. Only time will tell what the direction is for Mike Bailey going forward in the Jacksonville-based promotion.