4 directions for Speedball Mike Bailey in AEW 

The AEW roster has undergone drastic changes in recent weeks. The Tony Khan-led company recently parted ways with Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based promotion has added some hot free agents to its talent pool to make up for the releases of the three popular stars. In the latest episode of Collision, it was officially confirmed that Speedball Mike Bailey will soon be debuting in All Elite Wrestling.

The former TNA X-Division Champion has been a sensation on the independent circuit for years. Known for his incredible athleticism, the 34-year-old star could emerge as a fan favorite in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In this article, let's look at four directions for Speedball Mike Bailey in AEW.

Ad

Trending

#4. Speedball could team up with Josh Alexander

Speedball Mike Bailey might not come to AEW alone. The talented star could align himself with another reported signing from TNA upon his arrival.

As per recent reports, Josh Alexander has already inked a deal with the Tony Khan-led company. Both Alexander and Bailey were top stars in TNA Wrestling, and they could join forces with each other to dominate the AEW tag team division.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The duo of Speedball and The Walking Weapon could win over the crowds with their combination of strength and agility. It could be a great introduction for both stars, who might take some time to carve out a fanbase in AEW.

The two superstars could run through the tag team division before eventually crossing paths with The Hurt Syndicate. After decimating the other teams in the division, Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander could conclude their dream run by capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Ad

#3. Mike Bailey could join The Patriarchy

Speedball Mike Bailey is an incredible in-ring performer, who is renowned for consistently delivering in-ring classics. However, Bailey will need much more than great wrestling skills to establish himself as a top talent in AEW.

The Canadian star could accept Christian Cage's leadership upon his arrival. The Patriarchy could help turn the athletic star into a compelling onscreen character. Kick-starting his run as a heel could be an intriguing direction for Mike Bailey in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

The Christian Cage-led faction has suffered from the absence of Killswitch. While the duo of Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne have been quite decent, the overall intrigue around The Patriarchy has taken a hit.

Recruiting a hot free agent would certainly freshen things up for Captain Charisma and his group. It would be a great opportunity for Bailey as well, who could get to learn the nuances of storytelling from the former TNT Champion.

Ad

#2. Speedball could take on the AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita is all set to battle Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2025. If The Alpha manages to survive The Cleaner in Los Angeles, he could clash with Speedball Mike Bailey next.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 34-year-old star could create a lot of buzz by targeting the International Champion. The former TNA Wrestling star could gain the support of the fans by standing up to The Don Callis Family.

While he may not win, Speedball could earn the respect of the fans by pushing Takeshita to his limits. It wouldn't be the first time the two stars will cross paths, as they have previously battled each other on several occasions in the past too.

Ad

#1. The Canadian native could go after Orange Cassidy

Tony Khan might have some big plans in store for Mike Bailey's AEW debut. After releasing multiple top stars, the All Elite Wrestling President will be eager to turn Speedball into a reliable main-event talent.

The former TNA X-Division Champion could kick off his journey in the Jacksonville-based company by setting his sights on Orange Cassidy. The Freshly Squeezed star returned on the latest episode of Dynamite after a brief hiatus.

Ad

The former NJPW star could make a statement by assaulting The King of Sloth Style in his debut appearance. The athletic star could generate a lot of heat by targeting one of the most beloved stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Cassidy vs. Bailey will be an intriguing clash of styles that would keep the fans at the edge of their seats. While he has several lethal maneuvers in his arsenal, Speedball will find it very difficult to take down the former International Champion.

A victory over an established AEW star would be the best way for Mike Bailey to announce himself on the big stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback