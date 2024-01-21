22-year-old unbelievable athlete accepts Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) open challenge on AEW Collision

The third installment of the "Cope-Open" took place earlier tonight on Collision, as Adam Copeland (fka Edge) looks to "earn" his rematch against Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar argued that he was obligated to have a rematch as he held the title, even though this was merely for minutes. However, according to The Patriarch, Adam Copeland was undeserving of his rematch for the title as he had two chances already.

Since then, he has been having open challenges every Saturday on Collision in hopes of racking up wins to earn his shot. This week, he faced Dante Martin of Top Flight, who was making his Collision singles debut.

The 22-year-old high-flyer had a great showing, as he was using his athleticism and agility to his advantage, but the veteran was able to push through, countering Martin's top rope dive into a Spear. He then transitioned into his Grindhouse submission hold to go undefeated in his Cope Open.

Adam Copeland was interviewed by Tony Schiavone after the match, and he had a few words to say. He promised to keep working to earn his shot so he could take the title from Christian Cage and bring it back to the fans.

