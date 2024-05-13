22-year WWE veteran details AEW signing and first conversation with Tony Khan; labels him "real"

AEW President Tony Khan has assembled a star-studded roster since the promotion's inception in 2019. He has signed some of the biggest pro wrestlers and non-wrestling personalities to the company, with Jim Ross being one of them.

Ross worked for WWE for 22 years across three different stints. Besides being the voice of the Attitude Era, he held a high-profile backstage position in the company. In April 2019, he inked a three-year deal with AEW as a commentator and senior advisor. The 72-year-old currently makes sporadic appearances on the company's programming due to health issues.

On the Grilling JR with Jim Ross podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke about his initial meetings with Tony Khan. Ross revealed that he first met Khan in 2018 and instantly realized that he could work with the latter if an opportunity came along.

"Tony Khan was real. He had answers, he had education, [and] it was great. So, I'm thinking, 'Well, I don't know where this is gonna go, but I can see myself working with this dude,'" he said. [From 6:03 to 6:15]

Ross recently called fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting's final match. The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

Tony Khan was recently involved in a high-profile segment on AEW TV

Tony Khan famously said in 2023 that he wasn't actively looking to portray a character on AEW TV. Over the years, many pro wrestling promoters like Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman have been involved in storylines.

Tony Khan was recently involved in a beatdown angle on AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks and Jack Perry shockingly attacked the 41-year-old, establishing their dominance in the company. It was the first time Khan played a role in an All Elite Wrestling storyline.

For those unaware, Khan suspended Jack Perry in real life after the latter's backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023. The company capitalized on the buzz surrounding the controversial situation and turned it into a storyline.

It will be interesting to see whether Khan will exact revenge on The Elite after they assaulted him and Kenny Omega. The heel faction will battle Team AEW in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Grilling JR with Jim Ross and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback