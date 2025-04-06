220 lb star RETURNS to AEW after 79 days; suffers a massive setback

AEW Collision saw the return of a 220 lb star after 79 days, only to suffer a massive setback. The fans would no doubt have been disappointed by it.

Ad

Tomohiro Ishii was last seen in AEW on January 16 earlier this year as he took on Kazuchika Okada and lost. He made his comeback on AEW Collision as he teamed up with Powerhouse Hobbs to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

The 220 lb star looked very focused as he came out with Rocky Romero by his side. The match started well with Ishii and Takeshita kicking things off. The two started with chops and then got into the thick of the action.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Fletcher then tagged himself in, and that was when the match slowly started to shift in favor of the Don Callis Family. Hobbs was a big factor for Fletcher and Takeshita to deal with, but they did. In the end, Kyle Fletcher hit Tomohiro Ishii with a tombstone piledriver and his finisher to pick up a crucial win for the Don Callis Family.

With Don Callis at ringside, this win would have felt bittersweet for the 61-year-old, given that Powerhouse Hobbs was once a part of their faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More