220 lb star RETURNS to AEW after 79 days; suffers a massive setback

By Sujay
Modified Apr 06, 2025 00:46 GMT
AEW Collision saw the return of a major star. [Image credits: AEW's Facebook account]

AEW Collision saw the return of a 220 lb star after 79 days, only to suffer a massive setback. The fans would no doubt have been disappointed by it.

Tomohiro Ishii was last seen in AEW on January 16 earlier this year as he took on Kazuchika Okada and lost. He made his comeback on AEW Collision as he teamed up with Powerhouse Hobbs to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

The 220 lb star looked very focused as he came out with Rocky Romero by his side. The match started well with Ishii and Takeshita kicking things off. The two started with chops and then got into the thick of the action.

Kyle Fletcher then tagged himself in, and that was when the match slowly started to shift in favor of the Don Callis Family. Hobbs was a big factor for Fletcher and Takeshita to deal with, but they did. In the end, Kyle Fletcher hit Tomohiro Ishii with a tombstone piledriver and his finisher to pick up a crucial win for the Don Callis Family.

With Don Callis at ringside, this win would have felt bittersweet for the 61-year-old, given that Powerhouse Hobbs was once a part of their faction.

