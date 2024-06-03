“23” - Former WWE star who retired a decade ago drops cryptic tease to spark AEW speculation

A former WWE Superstar has posted a cryptic message on social media amidst hints of a potential return to the ring after ten years. The former superstar in question would be Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks).

Tuft was previously with the Stamford-based promotion, under the FCW brand (which eventually became NXT), and she had a brief stint on the main roster, being mostly seen in a tag team with Curt Hawkins. After a short time in the independent circuit in 2014, she stopped wrestling. A few years ago, she came out to the public as a Transgender woman.

On Twitter, Gabbi Tuft tweeted out the number 23. This could end up being a hint regarding the number of days till her return to wrestling. This could probably be a tease at a WWE return as she was recently spotted at an NXT show. This could also be a hint at her going to AEW seeing as 23 days from now, tapings for Dynamite and Collision will be taking place in Buffalo, New York.

"23," the former WWE Superstar tweeted.

Gabbi Tuft sent a message to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan faced off in a Steel Cage match, a few days after their encounter at King and Queen of the Ring, which saw Morgan become the new WWE Women's World Champion.

During the match, the champion ended up retaining her title after Dominik Mysterio once more inadvertently caused The Man a chance to regain her title. After the match, Morgan gave him a kiss at the ramp, seemingly thanking him for his accidental assist to her.

Gabbi Tuft replied to Liv Morgan's post after defending the title, and she congratulated her on her successful title defense.

A screenshot of her comment can be seen below.

At this point, it remains to be seen where Tuft ends up signing with, and she could end up being a major division of a company's women's division.

