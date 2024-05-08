3-time champion spotted in WWE for the first time in nearly 12 years; teases massive signing

A three-time champion was recently seen in WWE for the first time in nearly 12 years. The star being discussed here is Gabbi Alon Tuft.

Tuft is a former WWE star who retired from in-ring competition in 2014. She is best known for her time in the Triple H-led company, where she went by the ring name, Tyler Reks. She worked in the promotion for four years before asking for her release in August 2012. During her tenure, she won the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship once and the FCW Florida Tag Team Title twice.

On Twitter, Tuft shared a picture of herself from the NXT arena. In the post's caption, she praised World Wrestling Entertainment for creating a remarkable facility for talents to hone their skills. This could be a potential hint about the 45-year-old returning to her old stomping grounds.

"Such an incredible facility... @WWE and @WWENXT did it right," Tuft wrote.

Is former WWE star Gabbi Tuft returning to pro wrestling?

The last time fans saw Gabbi Tuft compete in the ring was in 2014 at a Pro Wrestling Syndicate event. She teamed up with Brian Myers (aka Curt Hawkins) to defeat Kevin Matthews and Lance Hoyt.

Taking to Twitter, Tuft recently teased returning to the pro wrestling world as she shared a video of herself training with another star. She discussed being away from the ring for 11 years and disclosed that she had been training again for the past few months.

"The end is heartbreaking… 11 years I’ve been gone, two months I’ve been back. You have no idea what’s coming… #AEW #AEWCollision," she tweeted.

Two days later, she shared the same video with a different caption, fueling rumors of her pro wrestling comeback.

“I didn’t see contact… Here, let me help you with a closer look… Mother is coming," Tuft wrote.

Moreover, she was spotted backstage at an AEW Collision taping in December 2023. It would be interesting to see which company would hire the veteran if she chose to make a comeback.