Retired star last seen in WWE nearly 12 years ago hints at return ahead of WrestleMania XL

A former WWE star has been hyping up her potential return to pro wrestling as WrestleMania XL inches closer.

The name in question is none other than Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks). She was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2008 till 2012 and retired from active competition following her release. Since then, Tuft has been very active on social media and was recently present backstage at AEW Collision.

On Twitter/X, Gabbi Tuft shared a video of herself, where she was seen competing against another pro wrestler inside the squared circle. In the post's caption, she seemingly teased returning to the business soon.

“I didn’t see contact… Here, let me help you with a closer look… Mother is coming… #WWE #AEW," Tuft wrote.

Gabbi Tuft would like to face WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Gabbi Tuft recently expressed her desire to compete against one of the top female stars in World Wrestling Entertainment, Rhea Ripley.

In an interview with TV Insider, Tuft praised Rhea Ripley for her athleticism and mentioned that if she ever competed in a wrestling ring again, she would love to lock horns with the latter.

"I had open-heart surgery in July 2019. I said to my doctor, 'Hey, review my scans. Am I clear to go wrestle if I want?' I’m hoping to hear back from [them] this week to see if I’m a hundred percent clear. If that’s the case, very shortly I may resume training (...) We have Rhea Ripley right now, who is such a force in WWE. She is powerful. To be honest, when I look at her and her athleticism and tenacity, I see a phenomenal opponent. A phenomenal match in the making."

Gabbi Tuft is currently training to potentially return to the pro wrestling business. The 45-year-old's last match for the global juggernaut took place on August 14, 2012. It will be interesting to see if she will sign with a notable promotion in the coming months.

