Former WWE Superstar teases coming out of retirement after nearly a decade in AEW

A former WWE superstar has just teased coming out of retirement after nearly a decade and has hinted that AEW might be her new home. This talent was a well-known star during their time in the company.

The superstar in question is none other than Gabbi Tuft fka Tyler Reks. Tuft is very active on social media as that is the way she keeps in touch with her fans. She has now taken to Twitter to post a video of her training with another star.

In that video, it looks like she was legitimately hurt but then turns out that it was a ruse for the opponent to walk straight into. Along with the video, she wrote a message that is sure to set alarm bells ringing in AEW.

“The end is heartbreaking… 11 years I’ve been gone, 2 months I’ve been back. You have no idea what’s coming… #aew #AEWCollision, Tuft tweeted.”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting if Tony Khan will take up the chance to sign up the former WWE star to his already stacked roster.

Ex-WWE star Matt Hardy sheds light on AEW contract talks

Matt Hardy has revealed that he has been offered a new deal by Tony Khan to stay in AEW. Reports emerged that the former WWE man’s contract was soon going to be up.

He was speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy when he said that he has a new contract in front of him. But he is weighing up his options before he puts pen to paper.

"There is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I'm looking through it and deciding what I want to do going forward. There's obviously still some options; I gotta make sure that I'm aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want to be," said Matt Hardy.

Hardy will no doubt want to make the right choice given that he is in the twilight of his career and a final hoorah in WWE will be crossing his mind.

Poll : Will Gabbi Tuft sign with AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion