AEW has apparently offered a major former WWE star a contract and invitation to return

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has revealed that he has been offered a new deal by the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Matt made his AEW debut in 2020 and has had a decent run until now. He last appeared on an episode of Rampage in January 2024, where he teamed up with Jeff Hardy and Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade.

Lately, reports regarding Matt's AEW contract expiring soon have been circling. Meanwhile, Hardy finally broke the silence on his contract situation with Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed that he was currently ''looking through'' the new AEW contract offered by Tony Khan.

"There is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I'm looking through it and deciding what I want to do going forward. There's obviously still some options; I gotta make sure that I'm aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want to be," said Matt Hardy.

The former WWE star also disclosed that the Jacksonville-based promotion had invited him to return.

"Because once again, as I say pretty often, I know that I only have a couple more years left of doing this, and I want to make the most out of these years, whatever they may be. I want to be optimized in whatever I'm doing, so that's very important to me. I'm very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW in the foreseeable future," he added. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The former WWE Superstar provided a timeline to make his decision regarding AEW

During the same podcast, Matt Hardy also stated that while he has received a new contract offer from AEW, he will go through other options before taking a final call. The 49-year-old revealed that he would potentially decide his future around next month.

"But we shall see, because right now I'm just going to be weighing out the options. There are a couple of things out there. And I would say [that] in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future is," added Hardy. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if the six-time WWE World Tag Team Champion inks another deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming weeks.

