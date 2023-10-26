23-year veteran calls out Jon Moxley following AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley wears his heart on his sleeve and takes on anyone crazy enough to challenge him, and it seems that a veteran of 23 years has taken aim at Mox.

Over the past few weeks, Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy have made it very clear that they still have unfinished business with each other. Because of this, the Blackpool Combat Club and the Best Friends aren't too far away whenever Mox and Cassidy are in the same space.

This is why one of the Best Friends' associates, NJPW legend Rocky Romero, has called out the former AEW World Champion on social media, asking for a match. Here's what he had to say:

Expand Tweet

"Give me Mox! #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage" tweeted @azucarRoc

Moxley and Romero have already crossed paths twice in 2023 in trios action. The first occasion happened at the NJPW STRONG Resurgence event in May, while the second happened on the June 7th edition of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley will return to NJPW this November!

The former AEW World Champion has been out of action since sustaining a concussion at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in September. Mox has tried to get himself cleared in recent weeks, but doctors have put a stop to it.

However, with his appearances on AEW TV becoming more of a regular occurrence, Jon Moxley looks like he is going to be ready for action very soon, so much so that he is already scheduled to travel to New Japan Pro Wrestling in November.

Expand Tweet

Moxley is set to take on Great-O-Khan at the "Power Struggle" event on November 4th in Osaka. The bout was made official after Jon's good friend Shota Umino challenged Will Ospreay to a match at the same event. He revealed that Mox will be there to not only have his back but also take care of Ospreay's stablemate to avoid interference.

Are you excited to see Jon Moxley wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.