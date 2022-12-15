24-year-old debuting star pulls off stunning upset victory over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite 

Chris Jericho was stunned during AEW Dynamite this week as he fell to defeat against debuting star Action Andretti.

Tonight, Jericho sought to recover from his ROH Title loss at Final Battle to Claudio Castagnoli. The only person who stood in his way was the 24-year-old indie star Action Andretti.

This was Andretti's AEW Dynamite debut. He has previously worked during AEW Dark tapings in October and January earlier this year. However, he lost every match until he clashed with Jericho tonight.

Hilariously, the indie sensation was showered with "Let's go, jobber" chants. Adding to his win, Andretti kicked out of Chris Jericho's Codebreaker for a huge pop.

Despite the initial chant, the Texas crowd was fully behind Andretti, especially when the unthinkable happened and he pinned Jericho following a standing moonsault.

Despite the loss, Jericho has had a year to remember in 2022, filled with major wins and a world title run. So, the result came as a pleasant surprise for the fans.

Jericho entered his last match before tonight as the Ring of Honor World Champion. During his reign, he retained against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Tomohiro Ishii.

However, the man he took the title from won it back in the end. Claudio Castagnoli made Le Champion tap following the Swing at ROH Final Battle.

