24-year-old promising AEW star revealed as Mercedes Moné’s (fka Sasha Banks) mystery attacker

On the latest edition of Dynamite, the identity of Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) mystery assailant last month was revealed, and it was someone she never expected. The attacker in question would be Skye Blue.

Last month, during a sit-down interview with Alex Marvez, The CEO was asked who she would rather face at Double or Nothing, Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale. However, moments later, the lights would go out, and she would be blindsided in the dark, but her assailant was nowhere to be found once the lights were back.

At the time, Julia Hart seemed like the more probable suspect. Tonight on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné celebrated becoming the new TBS Champion, but she would receive a different gift.

Skye Blue interrupted her via the titantron to look back at the footage of her attack last month and revealed that she was the mystery assailant. The 24-year-old then emerged from behind and attacked the champion, potentially making a statement that she wished to go after the title next.

Tonight, Mercedes Moné acknowledged the huge target behind her back after becoming the TBS Champion, but she surely did not expect a move on her as soon as now. It remains to be seen how she ends up retaliating.

