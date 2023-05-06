24-year-old star suffers defeat on AEW Rampage debut

A 24-year-old star made her AEW Rampage debut as she challenged the undefeated Jade Cargill. The star in question is Gia Scott.

The young star has competed in several independent wrestling promotions and also has made a few appearances on Ring of Honor. Scott began her wrestling career in 2018 when she was 19 years old. The Baltimore-born wrestler has also competed on a few occasions in AEW Dark and Dark Elevation. Unfortunately, she has been unable to earn a victory in the Jacksonville-based promotion as of yet.

Gia Scott's losing streak did not come to an end tonight. TBS Champion Jade Cargill continued her dominance by making quick work of the young star. Since arriving in AEW, Cargill has defeated every female star that has come her way.

Cargill's match tonight lasted merely a few seconds. She refused to allow Scott to attack as she instantly hit the Jaded and picked up the victory. This victory increased her undefeated streak to 57.

Last Wednesday night on Dynamite was the first time match-up between Taya Valkyrie and Jade Cargill. The match was for the title. Valkyrie was very close to picking up the win, Cargill managed to roll her up and picked up a sneaky victory.

One of the main reasons for the result was that Valkyrie was not allowed to hit the Road to Valhalla as it was very similar to The Jaded.

