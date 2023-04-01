Former WWE star sued on AEW Rampage

A former WWE Superstar was served a court order on AEW Rampage. The star is none other than Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet).

La Wera Loca made her AEW debut in early March. She confronted undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill. However, Cargill did not want to do anything with the former WWE Superstar and walked away.

One thing that Cargill was unhappy about was Valkyrie's finishing move, the 'Road to Valhalla.' The TBS Champion has used the move throughout her AEW career, and she calls it The Jaded.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, Taya Valkyrie wrestled Marina Shafir. She made quick work of her opponent and picked up the win by hitting the Road to Valhalla. This did not sit well with Jade Cargill and her manager, 'Smart' Mark Sterling.

They came out along with a lawyer who handed the former WWE Superstar a court order revealing that she was sued for 'illegally' using Cargill's finishing move.

Valkyrie happily took the court order and hit the lawyer with the Road to Valhalla. Seeing this, Cargill was furious and ran towards the ring to attack La Wera Loca but was stopped by Sterling.

