"Ignorant trolls, bottom feeders, losers, scumdogs" - 25-time Tag Team Champion blasts wrestling fans following Claudio Castagnoli's AEW debut

Tag Team Wrestling legend Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, has let loose on wrestling fans following a tweet he made in reaction to Claudio Castagnoli's AEW debut.

After quietly leaving WWE in early 2022, the man formerly known as Cesaro made his AEW debut at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He was selected as Bryan Danielson's handpicked replacement to face NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr., whom he defeated in an extremely physical match.

The reception Claudio got from the fans in Chicago was deafaning to say the least. This was acknowledged by Bully Ray, who tweeted out that he got a "nice little pop."

People began harassing Bully, claiming that Claudio Castagnoli's pop wasn't little but was in fact "a monster pop." On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Ray had some choice words for the fans who tried to correct him:

“To all of the ignorant trolls, bottom feeders, losers, scumdogs, yadda yadda yadda on social media, I am flipping you off with both middle fingers right now okay? Morons responded to that thread saying ‘oh Bully [Ray] that wasn’t a little pop that was a monster pop, you’re just jealous because you never got a pop like that,’ or said anything negative or derogatory, please listen up. The term ‘nice little pop’ in pro wrestling means you got a monster pop, it was a huge pop. This just goes to show you how wrestling fans don’t know what they think they know.” [01:44 - 02:44].

Ray also used an insider term when talking about Orange Cassidy's match against Will Ospreay, which fans also tried to correct him on. Do wrestling fans think they know too much? In any case, don't try and correct Bully Ray, because he will have something to say about it.

Claudio Castagnoli will make his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Detroit, Michigan will bear witness to the second-ever "Blood and Guts" match, and Claudio Castagnoli is set to do battle in it.

Claudio will take the place of Bryan Danielson and team up with fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta (plus Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz) to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The first "Blood and Guts" match took place on the May 5th 2021 edition of Dynamite, where The Inner Circle was defeated by The Pinnacle. Amazingly, all five members of The Inner Circle will be involved this Wednesday; however, they will be on different sides of the cage this time around.

What will happen inside the hellacious double-caged structure? Tune in to AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to find out!

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

