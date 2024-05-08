25-year-old AEW star calls Toni Storm her "lover" (Exclusive)

A popular name has opened up about her equation with the reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, saying she is like her "lover." The said performer is none other than Storm's on-screen ally in All Elite Wrestling, Mariah May.

Toni Storm and Mariah May's pairing is one of the most entertaining aspects of the Tony Khan-led promotion currently. The two have great chemistry and have given fans countless memorable moments during the course of their association. It's hard to forget the time when May showed up in Storm's in-ring gear at AEW Revolution 2024 and fooled fans into believing she was the latter.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 25-year-old star opened up about her relationship with Toni Storm. May explained that the AEW Women's World Champion was not only like a mentor to her but also like her "mother" and "lover."

"She's [Storm] my mentor, she's like a mother to me, lover to me. I don't know sometimes. She's my idol. So to get to work with her, to dress up like her and basically be her is like my dream," she said. (2:10 - 2:20)

AEW star Mariah May on comparisons with Tiffany Stratton

In a recent interview, Mariah May addressed fans comparing her to Tiffany Stratton. The AEW star revealed that she was a fan of Stratton's work and added she didn't mind being compared to her.

“I don’t mind at all. I think Tiffany’s great, I think she’s a superstar. She’s great in the ring. I love her gears, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, that’s cute.’ Everyone will tag me on her pictures or tag her on my pictures. She’s a sweetheart, we [have] spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie, [and] we all love the Divas. Me, Anna [Jay], and Julia [Hart] were talking about this. We all love the divas and if you think about our age group, remember we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we’re going to look like Barbie dolls, but we’re also some of the greatest wrestlers,” May said.

Though Mariah May and Tiffany Stratton may be similar in some ways, both are distinct and talented performers who have carved a unique place for themselves in pro wrestling.

