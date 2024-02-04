25-year-old AEW star teases joining hands with FTR on Collision

A 25-year-old popular AEW star teased a long-term union with FTR on the latest episode of Collision. FTR is one of the most over tag teams in the company, and this star would be a huge addition. The name in question is none other than Daniel Garcia.

Garcia and FTR have struck up an unusual friendship, and after last week’s event, their bond appears to have gotten stronger. That was made evident on Collision when the three men seemed to be on the same page with regard to the Trios titles.

The three men were being interviewed backstage by Lexy Nair when she asked Daniel Garcia if there is a plan to keep this trio's team alive. To that, Garcia replied positively and said that some of the best things happen in an unexpected way. He also said that he was glad to have FTR by his side.

Cash Wheeler then took the mic and said that while he did not expect the younger AEW star to be riding with them, he likes how it has been so far. Dax Harwood then alluded to the rankings and said that their main focus now would be starting a new chapter with the trio’s titles in mind.

