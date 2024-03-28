25-year-old star breaks silence after heartbreaking loss on this week's AEW Dynamite

An AEW wrestler has taken to his social media handle after going through an intense and gritty match at AEW Dynamite, one that he and his tag-team partner lost. The message has a positive twinge to it, and fans should gear up to see this young wrestler back in action soon.

That wrestler is Isiah Kassidy, one half of the tag team Private Party, which recently locked horns with the Young Bucks at the quarter-final of the AEW Tag team tournament. He went on to speak about that loss on his social handle.

The match had the two teams have a go at each other, and it was a to-and-fro affair until a low blow occurred, and the Young Bucks hooked in another win. The two tag teams had earlier clashed in the ring in 2019 for the same championship. Private Party had won the match on that particular occasion in the first round of the Tag Team tournament.

With the two teams matching up against each other twice now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan sees something in the feud that's been created organically.

AEW's Matt and Jeff Hardy had parted ways with Private Party earlier

Private Party was all set for bigger and better things when they were aligned with Matt and Jeff Hardy, forming the Hardy Party. However, early this year, the brothers broke off with the tag team, leaving them in the lurch, saying that it was time for them to be their own men:

"We are very happy to pick up that W but I am also very happy for you and proud of you because you're back, you're healthy and you look like a million bucks. You guys look good and dude, you guys got this. You know why you've got this? Because you've sat underneath the tree of the tag team GOATs, of the living legends, the Hardyz, the greatest tag team to ever do it. But they say if you love something, you have to let it go and it's time for you guys to be your own men. To be your own team. So, there's no more Hardy Party. It's gonna be the Hardys and Private Party," Matt Hardy said [0:32 - 1:01]

Their loss to The Young Bucks is just another blow to their career, and it remains to be seen how they react to this. Looks like the young tag team needs to regroup and come up with a new strategy to get where they need to be in their professional life and in AEW.

