The Young Bucks set for another setback on Dynamite, claims popular AEW star

The Young Bucks may be on the cusp of suffering another major setback on Dynamite, according to a rising AEW star. The talent in question is Isiah Kassidy of Private Party.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are looking to win the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament and regain the championships for the third time. The duo failed to beat Darby Allin and Sting for the belts in the latter's retirement match at Revolution 2024, following which the championships were vacated.

The Bucks will face Private Party in the tournament quarterfinals on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen had previously defeated the AEW EVPs in the inaugural Tag Team Title Tournament in 2019 in a massive upset.

Taking to Instagram, Brother Zay issued a warning to The Jackson Brothers, promising a repetition of their past encounter.

"If it could happen once, it could happen again. See y'all tomorrow [hundred emoji]," wrote Kassidy.

The Young Bucks sent a message to Private Party ahead of their AEW Dynamite encounter

The Young Bucks radically re-invented their on-screen personas when they made their return to All Elite Wrestling in 2024. The former Bullet Club members began to insist that they be referred to by their "passport names," and adopted the gimmick of heel executives.

The Bucks have accordingly resorted to under-handed tactics and other villanous actions in recent weeks. They fired Kenny Omega from The Elite and introduced former NJPW star Kazuchika Okada as the newest member of the group.

While The Rainmaker has already dethroned Eddie Kingston as the Continental Champion, The Young Bucks look to bring in more gold to the stable by reclaiming the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Ahead of their match against Private Party on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the California natives took to X/Twitter and sent a message to their opponents.

" Hi, team. We are excited to share the ring once again with these two young rockstars this Wednesday. Many people may have forgotten, but they were two of OUR first personal signees! [document signing emoji] Circling back to this first round tournament rematch after all of these years was a brilliant idea that came straight from our desk. [spectacled face emoji] Unfortunatley, lightning rarely strikes the same place twice. Regardless, we know these two will crush it & put in their best effort! [100 emoji] Regards, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson AEW EVPs," wrote The Bucks.

It remains to be seen which team advances to the next round of the Tag Team Title Tournament.

