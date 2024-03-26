The Young Bucks issue a statement during WWE RAW

The Young Bucks have issued a statement regarding an upcoming matchup during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are on a quest to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championship after failing to wrest the titles away from Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution 2024. The belts were vacated after The Icon's retirement, and a tournament is currently taking place to determine the new champions.

The Young Bucks are scheduled to face budding tag team Private Party on the upcoming episode of Dynamite in the tournament quarterfinals. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen notably defeated the former Bullet Club members in a first-round upset during the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament in 2019.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Bucks sent a message to Private Party ahead of their rematch on Dynamite. The message was typical of the corporate gimmick the duo has been donning over the past few months.

"Hi team, We are excited to share the ring once again with these two young rockstars this Wednesday. Many people may have forgotten, but they were two of OUR first personal signees! [document signing emoji] Circling back to this first round tournament rematch after all of these years was a brilliant idea that came straight from our desk. [spectacled face emoji] Unfortunately, lightning rarely strikes the same place twice. Regardless, we know these two will crush it & put in their best effort! [100 emoji] Regards, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson AEW EVPs," tweeted The Bucks.

Konnan slams The Young Bucks for their heel performances

The Young Bucks have re-invented themselves completely since returning to AEW in 2024. Leaning into the gimmick of dastardly executives, the duo have resorted to abusing their power and underhanded tactics to secure wins.

However, Konnan criticized The Bucks for failing to generate adequate reaction through their performance as heels. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the veteran wrestler said that they were generating "weak heat."

"My problem with this is that they're trying to be heels by acting like... but this is weak heat. You know, 'Learn Japanese, we're the EVPs, we're gonna be at the gorilla position.' Oh wow, you guys are real bada***s; you're really dastardly. What a very white word to use, but do something like body shame people when they're walking by. Do stuff that gets heat, that gets actual heat." [1:51 - 2:16]

The Jackson brothers were last seen in action on Dynamite: Big Business, teaming with Kazuchika Okada to defeat Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston.

