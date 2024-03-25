"Oh wow, you guys are real bada**es" - Wrestling legend slams The Young Bucks' heel tactics

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, have reinvented themselves in early 2024 as a pair of villainous slimeballs. Their antics are earning them boos from fans, but wrestling veteran Konnan doesn't think they're hitting the right notes.

The Bucks began their current arc by kicking Kenny Omega out of The Elite and replacing him with Kazuchika Okada. Since then, they've enacted a reign of terror, utilizing their power as Executive Vice Presidents to bully the likes of Alex Marvez and Tony Schiavone backstage.

The legendary Konnan believes they're not getting enough heat, and it's because of who they're targeting. Speaking on a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, the veteran slammed The Young Bucks and advised them to get some "real heat" by attacking more beloved stars.

"My problem with this is that they're trying to be heels by acting like...but this is weak heat. You know, 'Learn Japanese, we're the EVPs, we're gonna be at the gorilla position.' Oh wow, you guys are real bada**es; you're really dastardly. What a very white word to use, but do something like body shame people when they're walking by. Do stuff that gets heat, that gets actual heat," said Konnan [1:51 - 2:16]

Konnan further claimed that it would be difficult to get major heat with anyone but Jim Ross, but that would be in poor taste due to his recent health issues:

"The only guy you could probably get heat on is JR [Jim Ross], but it'd be considered bad heat because he's not in good condition. Shouts out to him," he added [2:39 - 2:47]

Konnan thinks The Young Bucks don't seem interested in what they're doing

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks took a backseat amid the drama surrounding CM Punk over his last few months with the company. Now that The Straight Edge Superstar is gone, one would think the Jackson brothers would be excited about what's going on in AEW.

Former WCW star Konnan doesn't believe that's the case. The veteran claimed on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 that, while he likes the Bucks personally, he doesn't think their heart is in their current angle.

"As heels, you know, going around with the white suits, with the blood on it... I thought that was whack. Some of the stuff they've done, like, 'Oh, we're gonna suspend Hangman Page.' All right, big deal, he's a heel. Why should anybody get mad at that? I don't know, bro, they just don't seem into whatever they're doing. They don't seem to be interested. And they should be, because Punk isn't there anymore," said Konnan.

The Young Bucks lost a huge opportunity to snag the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution 2024, but they're major players in the company's current tag team tournament. Only time will tell how far their reign of terror extends in the coming months.