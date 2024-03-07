AEW generated "ridiculously high numbers" with Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution 2024 - Reports

AEW recently presented their Revolution Pay-Per-View this past Sunday. The event also featured Sting's retirement match. According to recent reports, the PPV has generated high numbers, which is a great sign for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Revolution PPV was an emotional rollercoaster for many as Sting wrestled his last professional wrestling match. The Vigilante teamed up with Darby Allin and successfully retained his AEW World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The match featured some brutal spots; however, the craziest moment was when Darby Allin hit a Swanton Bomb on a glass sheet from the top of a ladder.

On a recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that All Elite Wrestling generated their highest merchandise sales since the All-In PPV 2023 event in London:

“The merchandise at the show was the biggest for any AEW show in history except for Wembley. Like $22 a head, $21.84 a head, something like that. Ridiculously high numbers. Mostly Sting merchandise.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired at the Revolution PPV event this past week. The Icon went out by defeating The Young Bucks in a brutal Tornado Tag Team match. Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently commented on The Vigilantee's last match on his 83 Weeks podcast. The veteran stated that he loved the match as it had drama and entertaining moments:

"It was a great choice. The match had drama. Great psychology. I love the fact that Sting brought his two sons dressed as previous incarnations of the Sting character. That was a cool little touch. You know, [a] couple of nice video packages setting it all up. Setting the mood, but the crowd was so ready for this."

Bischoff further stated:

"I'm seeing what I hope to see; what I hoped to see was Steve Borden enjoying the moment, s**king up every bit of emotion, so he remembers every second of this night, and I'm sure that he will. What has he been in the business for? 37 [39] years, whatever it has been? His career really started off in the same building in many respects. What a big night! You had Tony [Schiavone] there and JR!"

Sting's last match at Revolution has received nothing but praise from everyone. Many have also praised AEW for the way they handled the booking of The Icon, looking at his age. It will be interesting to see if we will ever see Sting in All Elite Wrestling in the future.

Did you enjoy Sting's retirement match at Revolution? Let us know using the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Sting's retirement match at Revolution? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion