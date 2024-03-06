AEW star says praise from Sting is one of his proudest moments so far

An AEW star claimed his proudest moment was when Sting enjoyed wrestling against him. The star in question is Anthony Bowens.

The Icon competed in his last match at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, along with Darby Allin, and defeated The Young Bucks to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship. The 64-year-old legend ended his career on a high note and retired with an undefeated streak.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are the current AEW World Trios Champions. They have been reigning champions since winning the title at last year's All In Pay-Per-View. The trio has recently joined forces with Bullet Club Gold.

In January 2022, The Vigilante and Darby defeated The Acclaimed in a stellar match on Dynamite. This was the only time they faced each other.

When a fan on X/Twitter asked Anthony about what his proudest moment was, he answered by saying when The Icon told them how he enjoyed wrestling against The Acclaimed.

"Sting telling me how much he enjoyed wrestling Max and I," Anthony Bowens shared.

What the future has in store for The Acclaimed remains to be seen.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship is vacated following Sting's retirement

Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks and retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. However, due to The Icon's retirement, the titles were vacated.

While speaking on the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan announced that a tournament will be conducted to crown new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

"Sting and Darby will be the Tag Team Champions coming out of Revolution with him retiring. We are going to vacate the AEW [World] Tag Team Championship. So going forward, there will be a tournament, I'll talk more about that. I have more to reveal, but there will be a lot of exciting tournaments, there will be more than one bracket to fill out in March," Tony Khan said.

Meanwhile, Darby Allin will face Jay White at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business event on March 13, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

