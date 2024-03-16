Top stars “don’t seem to be interested” despite CM Punk’s AEW departure, according to Konnan

According to Konnan, two top AEW stars are seemingly not interested in their work despite CM Punk's departure from the company. The stars in question are Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

The Straight Edge Superstar had a short but memorable run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Punk was fired by Tony Khan in 2023 over multiple instances of backstage violence.

The first incident took place in the aftermath of All Out 2022, which saw a brawl erupt between the Chiaco native and members of The Elite, including Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan shared the belief that the AEW EVPs may have been "tuned out" during Punk's stint in the promotion due to backstage tension.

"Let me just say, I like The Bucks. Personally, professionally, very easy to deal with them. Very creative guys. I think, because I haven't talked to them in a while, I think that when they were there with CM Punk, there was a lot of tension, and they were kind of like, maybe tuned out while he was still there, and wasn't really doing anything good. Because I've seen them on BTE, doing a lot of funny ****."

The 60-year-old veteran went go on to critique the recent heel work of The Bucks, claiming that the former Bullet Club members may not be invested in their program in spite of the former AEW World Champion's exit.

"And then as heels, you know, going around with the white suits, with the blood on it... I thought that was whack. Some of the stuff they've done, like, 'Oh, we're gonna suspend Hangman Page.' All right, big deal, he's a heel. Why should anybody get mad at that? I don't know, bro, they just don't seem into whatever they're doing. They don't seem to be interested. And they should be, because Punk isn't there anymore." [02:45 - 03:36]

Konnan speculated on why AEW CEO Tony Khan does not fire Sammy Guevara

Despite being one of AEW's most promising stars, Sammy Guevara has been involved in a number of controversies. The Spanish God was recently suspended by the promotion due to his actions during his No DQ match against Jeff Hardy on Rampage.

Konnan recently speculated on why Tony Khan has not yet released Guevara. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the former WCW World Television Champion shared his views on why AEW CEO may have retained the former TNT Champion in his roster.

"If the boss likes you, you're bullet-proof until you really **** ** and he has no choice. And it's like I've always said, and I will continue to say and this is for everybody, present company included. When you like somebody, they can do no wrong and when you don't like somebody, they can do no right." [02:00 - 02:19]

Sammy Guevara has been absent from television since his loss to Powerhouse Hobbs on the February 24, 2024, episode of Collision.

