Konnan explains why Tony Khan won’t fire major AEW star: “If the boss likes you, you’re bulletproof”

Wrestling veteran Konnan has offered his explanation as to why Tony Khan would not fire a top AEW star. The talent being discussed here is Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God was suspended by the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this month for his actions during his match against Jeff Hardy during an episode of AEW Rampage. Guevara has been the subject of numerous controversies throughout his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, ranging from in-ring botches to backstage altercations with his peers.

Despite his past misconduct, Tony Khan has not let the 30-year-old star go from his promotion. While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan shared his insight on why the AEW President has retained Guevara on the roster.

"If the boss likes you, you're bulletproof, until you really **** and he has no choice. And it's like I've always said and I will continue to say, and this is for everybody, present company included. When you like somebody they can do no wrong, and when you don't like somebody, they can do no right," Konnan said. [02:00 - 02:18]

The Spanish God would be eager to make his comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion and would certainly try to make amends by improving his in-ring skills even more.

AEW star Sammy Guevara sent a heartwarming message to his wife Tay Melo

Sammy Guevara is regarded as one of the biggest stars in AEW. He has lived up to the description, emerging as one of the most exciting stars on the roster. Shortly after being suspended by the Jacksonville-based promotion, the former TNT Champion penned a heartwarming message for his wife, Tay Melo.

Guevara began dating his fellow colleague in November 2021. The couple announced their engagement the following year and officially tied the knot on August 6, 2022. Guevara and Melo were both members of The Jericho Appreciation Society and held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship together.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, The Spanish God took to X/Twitter to share his appreciation for Melo as a spouse and as a mother. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2023.

"Happy International Women's Day! Shoutout to the Strongest person I know. She doesn't give herself the credit she deserves sometimes so I just wanna say how proud I am of you and that you're an amazing mom and wife. Thank you for everything you do for us #WomensDay," Sammy Guevara shared.

It remains to be seen when Guevara will return to in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling.

