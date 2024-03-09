Sammy Guevara pens heartwarming message amidst his reported AEW suspension

Sammy Guevara, who's suspended from AEW, is in the news again, but this time for a heartwarming reason. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the former TNT Champion sent a message to his wife, Tay Melo, on X.

The post was uploaded around the same time when the news of Guevara being suspended from AEW broke. The post read:

"Happy International Women's Day! Shoutout to the Strongest person I know. She doesn’t give herself the credit she deserves sometimes so I just wanna say how proud I am of you and that you’re an amazing mom & wife. Thank you for everything you do for us WomensDay."

Guevara and Melo have been in a relationship since 2021 and got engaged in June 2022. The two tied the knot in August of that same year. In November 2023, they welcomed a baby girl named Luna Guevara.

Sammy Guevara joins the list of wrestlers suspended from AEW

Sammy Guevara grabbed headlines when he botched a move in his recent match against Jeff Hardy on Collision. According to reports, Guevara botched a shooting-star press, landing on Hardy's head with his knee hitting his opponent's face, knocking the latter out. Apparently, Guevara was told to end the match immediately, but he finished the match off with his GTH finisher. This resulted in The Spanish God being suspended.

"Regarding Sammy Guevara’s AEW suspension, apparently Doc Sampson came out to check on Jeff Hardy after Sammy Guevara’s knee landed on his face. Because at the time there was fear of a concussion, Guevara was told to go right to the finish. Instead, he continued the match and ended up using his GTH finisher, which ends with a knee to the head. The feeling was that if there was concern about a concussion that he should have ended it right away, and also not done the GTH. There was another version of the story that defended Guevara stating it was a miscommunication between the parties."

Earlier, Jack Perry was suspended from AEW after he got into a backstage scuffle with CM Punk. This became one of the most controversial incidents in professional wrestling recently. It resulted in both of them leaving the company, with The Voice of the Voiceless returning to WWE and Perry now wrestling in NJPW.

