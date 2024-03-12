Big update on backstage reaction to Kazuchika Okada's heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada made his official AEW debut on last week's episode of Dynamite, shocking fans by siding with The Young Bucks as a heel. The unexpected move was reportedly the brainchild of Tony Khan, and a new update has come out regarding the backstage reaction to it.

Okada has been good friends with The Young Bucks for years, so it's no surprise that the three have solid chemistry. According to Fightful Select, Tony Khan was confident that Kazuchika Okada and the EVPs would work well together, and their segment on last week's AEW Dynamite was considered a great success backstage.

Fightful notes that the company wanted to debut The Rainmaker directly after Sting's retirement to fill the potential void left over after The Icon's departure at Revolution 2024. According to the report, Okada's segments on Saturday's Collision were also received well, and his performances this past week were considered a 'home run'.

As per Fightful, the hope within AEW is that fans can see a new side of the former 5-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion after his legendary run in NJPW's main event scene.

Kazuchika Okada's heel debut was agreed on by Tony Khan and The Elite

On last week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks continued their villainous arc when they suspended 'Hangman' Adam Page and fired Kenny Omega from The Elite. Omega is currently out of action after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, and the EVPs seemingly weren't interested in waiting for him to return.

To the surprise of many, Kazuchika Okada replaced The Cleaner in The Elite. This move was doubly shocking when considering The Rainmaker's storied rivalry with Bullet Club and its offshoots – especially Omega and the Bucks.

According to Sports Illustrated, the move was agreed upon by Tony Khan, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega himself:

"Per sources, there was no hesitancy about debuting Okada as a heel. His original big run in Japan came off of being a great playboy heel. People will likely still cheer him because he’s so likable and possesses movie-star looks, but all parties–Khan, the EVPs in Omega and the Bucks, and Okada–agreed that his run in AEW should start as a villain, which was an idea that came directly from Khan," reported Sports Illustrated.

The Elite are now running rampant across AEW television and seem intent on abusing their administrative powers to get their hands on championship gold. With Kazuchika Okada now on their side, it seems only a matter of time until the entire company is under their sway.

Are you excited to see Okada after his latest heel turn at AEW? Discuss below!