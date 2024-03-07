Kenny Omega reacts after getting "fired" on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega recently shared a post after his shocking 'firing' on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks appeared on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show to make two huge announcements. Matthew Jackson revealed that Hangman Page has been suspended indefinitely from The Elite, without pay, for his assault on two officials during the Revolution pay-per-view.

Jackson then added Kenny Omega has been missing for "no good reason" and "fired" him from The Elite shortly after. He then sarcastically apologized to The Cleaner for finding out about the firing on live TV. It is to be noted that Omega has been sidelined since late last year and has been diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Nonetheless, he is apparently no longer with The Elite anymore. Shortly after, Kenny Omega took to X to share a picture, looking unimpressed with the latest development on AEW Dynamite.

It should be mentioned that The Young Bucks have already replaced Omega in The Elite with none other than Kazuchika Okada. The Japanese star is now All Elite, and he hit Eddie Kingdom with the Rainmaker to cement his alliance with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

It remains to be seen what else the EVPs of AEW have in store in the weeks to come.

Were you surprised by Kenny Omega's sudden 'firing'? Sound off!

