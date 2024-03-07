Returning legend turns heel and replaces Kenny Omega in The Elite on AEW Dynamite

A top free agent has just officially made his way to AEW and has shockingly revealed that he would be aligning with The Elite. This would be Kazuchika Okada.

The Young Bucks came out to fulfill their EVP duties tonight, mere days after their loss to Sting and Darby Allin. They revealed that they had unfortunate news about two of their friends.

They first announced that Hangman Adam Page was to be suspended without pay for putting his hands on multiple referees during his match at Revolution. They then revealed that Kenny Omega was to be fired from The Elite after not making his presence known in AEW for some time now.

Eddie Kingston had enough of their yapping as he went out and confronted the EVPs, even going as far as getting physical with them. He was then overpowered and hit with a low blow by the Bucks, and they set him up for the EVP Trigger.

Out came Kazuchika Okada, and it seemed he was there to make the save for Kingston. While the Mad King's back was turned, Okada hit him with a Rainmaker.

The Young Bucks then revealed that Okada was the newest member of The Elite.

This move will change the landscape of the promotion as the AEW EVPs now have a powerful ally.

