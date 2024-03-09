Backstage details on Kazuchika Okada’s gimmick after officially signing with AEW - Reports

A new report has emerged regarding AEW's latest signee, Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker made an appearance on the recent episode of Dynamite and turned heel. He then joined the Young Bucks and their faction, "The Elite." Later, it was announced that he had signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. While people were expecting Okada to be All Elite, no one predicted him to turn heel.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan was the pioneer in turning Okada to the evil side. Also, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega agreed to this idea.

"Per sources, there was no hesitancy about debuting Okada as a heel. His original big run in Japan came off of being a great playboy heel. People will likely still cheer him because he’s so likable and possesses movie-star looks, but all parties–Khan, the EVPs in Omega and the Bucks, and Okada–agreed that his run in AEW should start as a villain, which was an idea that came directly from Khan," reported Sports Illustrated. (H/T WWrestling on FanNation)

Recent reports suggested that Kazuchika Okada has signed a three-year deal, and each year is worth four million dollars.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback claimed that if WWE doesn't raise the salaries of current wrestlers, many stars will jump ship to the Tony Khan-led promotion in the future.

"Congratulations to Okada if the numbers being thrown out are remotely true. Wrestlers have been underpaid by @VinceMcMahon and the WWE for far too long and times are finally changing. WWE will lose more talents in the near future and in the long term, as AEW continues to grow and evolve while continuing to land top talents. WWE will be forced to improve pay and this is a win-win for everyone in pro wrestling. No fans or wrestlers should ever hate on a talent making money and that’s the last bite! #Hungry," Ryback wrote.

It will be interesting to see how things work for the Rainmaker in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

