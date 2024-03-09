"WWE will lose more talents in the near future" - Controversial star makes bold prediction after Kazuchika Okada signs with AEW

AEW has officially brought Japanese wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada to the roster. Now amid rumors surrounding the signing, a controversial wrestler has weighed in with an interesting prediction.

Okada became one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling this past January after leaving NJPW. The four-time G1 Climax winner had interest from AEW as well as WWE. Already having made some AEW appearances due to Tony Khan's working relationship with NJPW, it was reported this week that Okada's three-year contract is worth $4.5 million per year, although that amount has been disputed.

Ryback took to X (formerly Twitter) today to weigh in on Okada's AEW signing, just as he does with all hot topics in pro wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion, who is no stranger to controversy, congratulated The Rainmaker and predicted that more stars will leave WWE for AEW, if the pay structure in the Stamford-based company does not improve.

"Congratulations to Okada if the numbers being thrown out are remotely true. Wrestlers have been underpaid by @VinceMcMahon and the WWE for far too long and times are finally changing. WWE will lose more talents in the near future and in the long term, as AEW continues to grow and evolve while continuing to land top talents. WWE will be forced to improve pay and this is a win-win for everyone in pro wrestling. No fans or wrestlers should ever hate on a talent making money and that’s the last bite! #Hungry," he wrote.

Ryback signed his developmental contract in 2004 and was there until his release on August 8, 2016. The Big Guy's last match for the company came on May 1, 2016, at Payback as he was defeated by Kalisto at the WrestleMania 32 Kickoff pre-show, with the United States Championship on the line.

Ryback on Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Officials announced this week that Paul Heyman will headline the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

The Wise Man is being inducted in Philadelphia, which was the home base of ECW. Heyman would go on to find more success over the years, and that included working as a manager at times. He aligned himself with Ryback in September 2013, but the relationship was short-lived.

The Big Guy took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to issue comments on Heyman's Hall of Fame induction.

"Paul Heyman, aka Oswald Cobblepot is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in Philadelphia. And I just wanna personally say congratulations to this pizza pie stuffing, fudgesickle popping s***stained, whitey tightey wearing sloth of a human being....... Paul has made a great career for himself being a lazy, lying, cheating, shortcut-taking, just manipulative horrible human being and he is an actually perfect fit for the [World Wrestling Entertainment] Hall of Fame," Ryback said.

You can check out his comments below:

Ryback went on to claim Heyman's induction is being rushed due to Brock Lesnar's involvement in the Vince McMahon scandal.

