Former Paul Heyman guy reacts to WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman has managed several talents over the years, with former WWE Superstar Ryback being one of them. Recently, The Big Guy shared his reaction to the announcement of the 58-year-old's induction into the Hall of Fame.

The Wiseman to Roman Reigns has been announced as the first inductee to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Heyman has been an integral part of the Stamford-based company over the years. He joined WWE in 2001 and has since been an asset to the wrestling promotion.

Former WWE Superstar recently posted a video on X to congratulate Paul Heyman. However, The Big Guy criticized his former manager as he referred to him as lazy, lying, cheating, shortcut-taking, and manipulative person:

"Paul Heyman, aka Oswald Cobblepot is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. And I just wanna say personally congratulations to this pizza pie stuffing, fudgesickle pop s***stain, whitey tightey wearing sloth of a human being. Paul has made a great career for himself being a lazy, lying, cheating, shortcut-taking, just manipulative horrible human being and he is actually great fit for the WWE Hall of Fame," he said.

Ryback claimed the announcement was rushed because of the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit. He further revealed he feels Paul Heyman is not as skilled on the microphone as he is perceived to be:

"This whole thing seems very rushed and it just makes you wonder, with everything going on with WWE and Vince McMahon’s lawsuit with Brock Lesnar’s involvement and Lesnar with Paul Heyman, it just makes you kinda think, doesn’t it? And Paul, just know that The Big Guy Ryback thinks you’re a Grade A piece of s*** and you’re not nearly as good on the microphone as they think you are." [H/T: Ringside News]

You can watch the entire video here:

Former WWE Superstar reveals Paul Heyman was not proud of managing Ryback

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor was released from his contract alongside former Maximum Male Models stablemate Mace in September 2023. Following their departure, the duo took to Twitch to connect with fans.

During one of the live streams, Mansoor recalled one incident of Heyman not being happy with him for calling Ryback his 'boy':

"We're on the bus, SmackDown is on the bus, and I go up to Paul [Heyman] and show him the tweet. And I say, hey Paul, your boy just called me out on Twitter. Heyman looks at me and goes: My boy? And I go 'Yeah remember he's one of your boys, you managed him?' And Heyman said: 'Don't you ever call that schmuck my boy ever again.'"

Paul Heyman and Ryback worked together in 2013. Unfortunately, the pairing was not successful, and the two parted ways soon after. With everything that has been said by both parties, it seems highly unlikely for the two to reunite anytime soon.

