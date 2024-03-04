WWE announces Bloodline member as first inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame

The Rock joining his family on WWE programming has been a breath of fresh air in The Bloodline Saga that had been growing stale before his arrival.

Heading into WrestleMania XL, the Samoans have a lot to celebrate about. From Roman Reigns holding on to the belt for 1,280 days and counting to The Great One acknowledging his "Tribal Chief," and now, Paul Heyman's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The company has already shared the breaking news on its social media, first reported by The Associated Press (AP), that Paul Heyman is the first inductee of the Class of 2024:

"BREAKING: As first reported by @apnews, @paulheyman will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024!"

The Wiseman joining the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia is fitting for the man who introduced Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) to the pro-wrestling world.

His career kickstarted as a photographer for New York Studio 54 and as a writer for Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Heyman also used to write his newsletter, The Wrestling Times Magazine. He made his debut as a manager on the independent circuit on January 2, 1987, at the insistence of Bam Bam Bigelow.

It was not until 2001 that he joined World Wrestling Entertainment (then World Wrestling Federation). Paul Heyman has since managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, among other WWE Superstars.

Congratulations to one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business, Paul Heyman, for WWE Hall of Fame induction!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!