25-year-old star officially added to the AEW roster page

The newest signee of AEW has been added to the official roster page of the promotion. The star in question is Mariah May.

Mariah debuted in Jacksonville-based promotion in the November 8 edition of Dynamite. The latter was introduced during a backstage interview with RJ City. In the segment, she revealed that she is a huge fan of Toni Storm.

The 25-year-old star is a former STARDOM wrestler and was signed with the promotion for more than a year.

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May's storyline could be based on a movie

Mariah May has stated Storm was her inspiration, and she has made her debut in the promotion only because the AEW Women's Champion is here.

After her debut, fans pointed out a pattern in a storyline. As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the storyline is based on a 1950s movie, All About Eve.

"The story they are doing with May and Storm is based on All About Eve, which some figured out immediately. The Luther character is based on Max from Sunset Blvd., and Storm is based now just on Gloria Swanson but also Betty Davis. All About Eve is a 1950 movie that won six Academy Awards including Best Picture. It’s considered one of the greatest movies of all-time."

The main story of the movie is that a huge actress is controlled by her fan after they become friends.

