AEW storyline might be based on a 1950s movie

AEW's booking decisions and storytelling have been a topic of criticism for a long time. However, according to reports, the promotion might take a few cues from a popular 1950s Hollywood movie.

Despite the poor booking decisions, many stars end up developing their own personas that end up getting majorly over with fans. Toni Storm interestingly reinvented herself after AEW All In and has since become a homage to Classic Hollywood.

Mariah May recently debuted during Dynamite and did an interview with RJ City where she seemed to be a fan of Toni Storm. While some fans made the connection, Wrestling Observer Newsletter also pointed out that May and Storm's storyline seems to be mirroring 1950's "All About Eve."

"The story they are doing with May and Storm is based on “All About Eve,” which some figured out immediately. The Luther character is based on Max from Sunset Blvd., and Storm is based now just on Gloria Swanson but also Betty Davis. “All About Eve” is a 1950 movie that won six Academy Awards including Best Picture. It’s considered one of the greatest movies of all-time."

It remains to be seen how the storyline will end up playing out, but in the movie, the character Eve - who May seems to be portraying - ends up manipulating and ruining the career of Margo Channing, who Toni Storm seems to be acting as.

AEW's Mark Henry believes Toni Storm has figured out what it takes to be a main event star

During an appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame Podcast, Mark Henry commented on Storm's character change. The veteran noted that she was a major name before, but that she's figured out how to be memorable.

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel. Bro, as good as she was you look at Toni Storm right now, she's killing it." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

It remains to be seen how Toni Storm's current run will play out, but with the inclusion of Luther and now Mariah May, perhaps this could become a "Timeless" AEW storyline, much like the star's new monicker.

