WWE Hall of Famer praises Tony Storm's gimmick in AEW

Toni Storm shockingly lost her AEW Women's World title to Hikaru Shida during the lead-up to the All-In in August 2023 and failed to regain it at the pay-per-view. During the four-way title match at AEW All In between Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, Saraya, and Britt Baker, Storm accidentally hit her Outcasts teammate Saraya's mother at ringside. Saraya won the match and the championship by pinning Toni Storm.

The two-time AEW Women's champion broke off from The Outcasts, and the events led to the birth of an unhinged version of Toni Storm, 'Timeless,' loosely based on old-school Hollywood actresses. The gimmick has proved to be a breath of fresh air for the star and the company and has been praised by the wrestling fraternity.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Mark Henry shared his take on Toni Storm's 'Timeless' gimmick. The WWE Hall of Famer said that before her latest gimmick, Toni Storm was already a well-established talent who understood the importance of making people feel something. Henry added that the Timeless gimmick has taken her to the next level:

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel. Bro, as good as she was you look at Toni Storm right now, she's killing it." Mark Henry said. (H/t Wrestling Inc )

Expand Tweet

Wrestling Veteran criticizes Toni Storm's segment on AEW Dynamite

While the former AEW Women's Champion's current gimmick has garnered praise from fans and critics, not everyone is buying into it.

Speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno gave an opinion about Storm's pre-recorded segment on Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The veteran said her acting was weird, and the segment overstayed its welcome:

“Ok, she has been acting crazy, right? So she set up her silent film, and for some reason, they did the picture in a picture... So, this did not air in a picture in a picture on Hulu. This aired in radio, right? Bro, this was cringe. Like she was acting weird and manic and stuff, but it went on for way too long. They came back later in the show and did a part two, where she kind of did the exact same thing. She was acting weird and stuff and just by herself." [10:28 - 11:07]

What are your thoughts about Tony Storm's Timeless gimmick? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches