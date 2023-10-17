"This was cringe" - Disco Inferno criticizes female ex-WWE star's segment on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Toni Storm has been kicking up a storm ever since she took up the persona of being ‘Timeless.’ In this gimmick, she behaves like a Hollywood star of yesteryear.

Despite having the threat of being labeled as crazy, Storm goes about her role diligently and even received praise from her boss, Tony Khan, last month.

Disco Inferno has spoken about her antics on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he referred to Storm as ‘cringe’ and ‘manic.’

“Ok, she has been acting crazy, right? So she set up her silent film, and for some reason, they did the picture in a picture... So, this did not air in a picture in a picture on Hulu. This aired in radio, right? Bro, this was cringe. Like she was acting weird and manic and stuff, but it went on for way too long. They came back later in the show and did a part two, where she kind of did the exact same thing. She was acting weird and stuff and just by herself." [10:28 - 11:07]

WWE legend Konnan compared Toni Storm to Marilyn Monroe and Anna Nicole Smith

Konnan, also an ex-WWE star, had a different view of Storm. In the same podcast episode, he said that the former AEW Women’s World Champion is recreating the vibe of old-school actresses.

The wrestling veteran compared the former WWE star to Marilyn Monroe and Anna Nicole Smith of yesteryear.

"I just think that she kind of recreates like those old school actresses that overdramatized, and she’s kind of wild, you know, like the Bette Davis types. I don't know if you know her story, but like these girls, these ladies that were divas when they were young and like as they start to get older, they became very hard to deal with because they were making a lot of money and a lot of fame. I think she is trying to, like, you know, one of those types, you know, Marilyn Monroe, who was crazy, and Anna Nicole Smith... she was a Hollywood star," Konnan said. [11:08 - 11:46]

Toni Storm is undoubtedly someone with a lot of potential, and if she continues on the same path, she is destined for the top.

