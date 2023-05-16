4 revelations from the Anna Nicole Smith Netflix documentary

The tabloid life and tragic death of Anna Nicole Smith, who was once America's sweetheart and Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 1993, has been covered in Netflix's recent documentary titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, which premiered earlier today on the streaming giant.

The official synopsis states:

"From director Ursula Macfarlane and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan - better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith."

It adds:

"From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007."

It further states:

"With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, this film reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew."

The documentary addresses the life of the late model who rose to fame in the 90s. Regardless of having humble origins, Smith went on to lead a successful yet troubled life in the early 2000s until her untimely death in 2007 from combined drug intoxication months after giving birth to her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead and losing her son, Daniel, to an accidental overdose.

This article will discuss a few key revelations about the life and death of Anna Nicole Smith made in the latest Netflix documentary.

Four key revelations about the late model's life from Netflix's Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

1) Smith's drug addiction started after she got breast implants

An alleged friend of late Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith identified as “Missy” claimed she met her when she was yet to gain fame and was auditioning at a Houston strip club. Recalling the audition, Missy stated that “she [Smith] reminded me of an emu trying to fly."

Missy claims that Smith thought getting breast implants would help her start a modeling career. After the treatment, she alleges that Smith became dependent on painkillers, such as Valium, Xanax, Lortabs, Vicodin, and Klonopin.

Moreover, as per the revelations, both women shared a romantic relationship which ended their friendship as well as relationship because the star turned into "an egotistical monster" and "a full-blown drug addict."

According to Missy, Smith "was always taking them" and claimed that "there was nothing she could do to stop it." She claimed the star had started consuming significant amounts of drugs and that there was "no way around it."

2) Anna Nicole Smith was offered to star alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask

The documentary depicted a scene with Smith on the phone discussing two films she's interested in that would be in production at the same time, The Mask and Naked Gun 33⅓, with an anonymous individual.

She refers to the 1994 comedy, stating that it features "that funny guy, Jim Carrey, in it." The model claimed that while she loved The Mask, she rejected the studio's offer for the lead female because of the "humiliating" low offer of $50,000 they made to her. She further mentioned how she loved it and that she thinks "it’d show more of my acting ability."

The role in question was then given to Cameron Diaz, who was yet to rise to fame at the time, while the Playboy motel acted in the third Naked Gun installment.

3) The former Playboy Playmate "didn't want to live" after son's tragic death in her hospital room

On September 10, 2006, Anna Nicole Smith's son Daniel died at her Doctors Hospital room in the Bahamas three days after she gave birth to his half-sister, Dannielynn. Daniel was reportedly visiting his mother when he died of fatal combination of methadone and the antidepressants Lexapro and Zoloft. The 20-year-old's death was ruled to be an accidental overdose.

The unfortunate and devastating incident caused Smith to experience memory loss of the event." Her costume designer Pol' Atteu revealed that she was a complete "wreck" and allegedly "didn't want to live." Atteu recalled the time saying,

"Everything that she did was for Daniel. Every single conversation was what she did wrong, blamed herself the whole time. She said, 'I just want to die. I don't deserve to be here. It should've been me.'"

4) She was dependent on prescribed drugs to deal with "emotional issues"

In the documentary, Smith's doctor Sandeep Kapoor revealed that he was told the model was "very manipulative" when it came to dealing with her severe back and chest pain. Kapoor stated that "when there (were) emotional issues that were happening to her, her pain was worse."

On February 8, 2007, she died after collapsing in a hotel room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida. Smith's death was determined to be accidental in an autopsy report. At the time, she was self-medicating on at least nine kinds of prescription drugs and reportedly died because of "combined drug intoxication."

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is now available to stream on Netflix.

