25-year veteran fires back at reports of creative chaos in AEW, claims leaks are "doing damage" to the industry

A recent comment by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio about creative frustrations in AEW set the internet wrestling community ablaze. All Elite Wrestling producer and coach Jerry Lynn has now responded to provide clarity on the situation.

In the original quote, Meltzer revealed that many talents in AEW are in the dark about long-term creative plans, with some not knowing what they'll be doing until the day of a show. He compared the situation to an oft-criticized era of WWE in which Vince McMahon would tear up scripts and make last-minute changes nearly every week.

25-year wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn fired back at the comment on X, stating that Tony Khan tries to keep his plans confidential to avoid excessive leaks to the media. The ECW legend further declared that people who leak info are doing damage to All Elite Wrestling's product as well as the wrestling industry at large.

"Because wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc. So Tony tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn’t want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry," wrote Lynn.

Dave Meltzer on creative decisions being made late in AEW

Throughout the last decade of Vince McMahon's regime in WWE, fans were often critical of the last-minute decisions, dropped angles, and swapped storylines that seemed to plague RAW and SmackDown.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has hinted that something of that nature may now be going on in AEW, with Tony Khan making decisions at the last minute and talent not knowing what future creative plans are. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

"So much of the stuff is if you follow AEW, a lot of the stuff is being decided at much later periods than previous. Guys are getting their information on what they're doing later and decisions are being made later. So that's just how it is. I mean, there's time on the day of the show when you don't even know."

While AEW producer Jerry Lynn has provided some clarification on the subject, frustrations continue to grow with fans over the perceived lack of long-term storylines when compared to what the company was producing two years ago.

