253 lb veteran unlikely to join AEW anytime soon: "I'm kind of enjoying what I'm doing now"

A major veteran in the wrestling world has recently talked about the chances of him joining AEW. After looking at how things have been going for them, the 253 lb star feels it won't be the right move.

Scott D'Amore has been known for his time in TNA. Apart from being an on-screen presence in the past, he went on to be promoted to the president of the promotion in 2023. A year later, he was removed from his position. Now he is not officially signed to any other promotion, but he is affiliated with the Canadian promotion Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

During his recent interview on Busted Open Radio, D'Amore discussed his current situation. He mentioned how he has enjoyed his freedom and made the most of the opportunities he has had. He mentioned his appreciation for Tony Khan but did not intend to join AEW anytime soon. The veteran felt they had enough personnel as it is.

“I’m kind of enjoying what I’m doing now. I’m always looking into options and opportunities. You know how Gilligan’s Island was a ‘three-hour tour,’ well, I was on a ‘three-day trip.’ It was three days of going to Nashville [assisting Jeff Jarrett], and it turned into 7-plus years or whatever. I’m not sitting here jumping…I love having a little more free time. Always open to looking at opportunities but truthfully, Tony Khan, great guy, appreciate everything he’s done…and he already has so many great people around him… There’s no lack of great wrestling minds there.” [H/T PWMania]

AEW star mentions he talked to Scott D'Amore before beginning new role in the company

During his time with TNA, Scott D'Amore worked with many stars for several years. Some of them have already signed with other companies, including Josh Alexander.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, the Walking Weapon mentioned that he spoke with D'Amore about what role he wanted upon debuting in AEW. Ultimately, he came up with wanting to be a heel and align with the Don Callis Family.

"I had a conversation with Scott [D'Amore] probably a month before I debuted because I didn't know what was going on and I was still waiting on visas and stuff like that. I was like, 'I kind of hope I get put me with Don and they make me a heel starting out.' You can come in as a babyface and if it hits, it hits, but for me, personal experience, I started in TNA as a heel, I wanted to start in AEW as a heel as well because I could establish everything there."

Ultimately, this became a reality, and the Canadian looks to be a great addition to one of the most dominant factions in AEW history. It remains to be seen how the rest of his run with the company will go.

