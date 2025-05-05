Newly-signed AEW star had high hopes for debut; wanted to start as a heel

AEW is rolling into the summer months with plenty of momentum, and its newest signee could provide a boost for the villainous Don Callis Family. After his shocking debut and heel turn, Josh Alexander has given some insight into the role he wanted to play in Tony Khan's promotion.

Josh Alexander was a top star in TNA before making the jump to All Elite Wrestling. After weeks of anticipation, he made his debut on the April 16 Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite, facing Hangman Page in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup.

The Walking Weapon lost the match but immediately made an impact by turning heel and joining The Don Callis Family. In a new interview on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that this was exactly what he had in mind a month before his debut:

"I had a conversation with Scott [D'Amore] probably a month before I debuted because I didn't know what was going on and I was still waiting on visas and stuff like that. I was like, 'I kind of hope I get put me with Don and they make me a heel starting out.' You can come in as a babyface and if it hits, it hits, but for me, personal experience, I started in TNA as a heel, I wanted to start in AEW as a heel as well because I could establish everything there."

He continued:

"The best babyfaces, to me, start as a heel and naturally turn to babyfaces because the crowd comes with you over everything you've done. Don is a good person to have from a coaching perspective to tell those stories and do all that stuff other than in-ring wrestling. He's a good guy to have to go to bat for you to tell those stories as well." [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Ross is anxious to see what Josh Alexander can do in AEW

AEW has snagged several top free agents over the past few months, and many believe Josh Alexander is a worthy addition to the company's roster. Jim Ross has praised the 37-year-old and revealed that he's anxious to see what The Walking Weapon can do.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the legendary commentator talked up Alexander's skills. While he's unsure of what the future holds for the former TNA star, he's willing to be patient:

''Josh Alexander is a talented kid, so we’ll just have to kind of play it by ear, as they say, and see how it plays out as time goes forward. I’m a big fan of letting things evolve. I don’t know how better to put it: patience is a key thing. How it’s going to work out; patience is a key thing. Let’s see how it plays out at the end of the day."

Josh Alexander made a massive impact with his heel turn. Whether he climbs the ranks to AEW's main event picture remains to be seen.

