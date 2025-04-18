  • home icon
Shocker on Josh Alexander's official AEW position confirmed during Collision Spring BreakThru

By Sujay
Modified Apr 18, 2025 01:07 GMT
Josh Alexander made his AEW debut on Dynamite. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

A new update has emerged regarding Josh Alexander’s official position in AEW. This took place during Collision Spring BreakThru.

Alexander made his AEW debut on Dynamite when he faced Hangman Adam Page in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Men’s Cup tournament. It was a shocker for some, but reports surfaced that he had signed with the company last month.

Now, during the latest episode of Collision, it was mentioned that the former Impact World Champion would be the newest member of The Don Callis Family. The commentators brought it up before The Don Callis Family entered the ring for their match. Minutes later, the announcement was made official on their X/Twitter account. They wrote:

“The newest member of the Don Callis Family, @Walking_Weapon, teams with the Alpha @Takesoup as #AEWCollision Spring Break Thru is LIVE on TNT and @sportsonmax.”

That is quite an initiation, and it will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has for his newest signing, Josh Alexander. Having him align with Don Callis will push him as a heel and provide the perfect initiation into the company after his surprise debut on Dynamite.

