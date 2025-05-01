"I'm anxious" - Jim Ross gets brutally honest about latest AEW signing

A new AEW signing recently made his in-ring debut for the company. Jim Ross has now given his honest thoughts about this star.

Josh Alexander made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling, where he won the IMPACT World Championship two times. After a successful stint in TNA Wrestling, Alexander made his in-ring debut in Tony Khan's company on the April 16 edition of Dynamite, where he battled ''Hangman'' Adam Page in the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross called Josh Alexander a talented wrestler and said he wanted to see how things play out with the company's newest signing. The veteran admitted that he was ''anxious to see how it all plays out.''

“Yeah, I think he’s a talented guy. Let’s wait to see how it plays out. Sometimes the biggest issue that we have as aficionados of pro wrestling is how things are going to end up. We have to have more patience, and I think patience is something that we can’t over speak [sic] enough. I’m anxious to see how it all plays out. We don’t know how it’s going to play out,'' he said.

The legendary commentator continued:

''Josh Alexander is a talented kid, so we’ll just have to kind of play it by ear, as they say, and see how it plays out as time goes forward. I’m a big fan of letting things evolve. I don’t know how better to put it: patience is a key thing. How it’s going to work out; patience is a key thing. Let’s see how it plays out at the end of the day.” [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Ross thought Jon Moxley would lose his title at AEW Dynasty 2025

At Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. After a hard-fought battle, The Purveyor of Violence was able to retain the title, thanks to an assist from The Young Bucks. This ending received a lot of criticism from fans and critics.

In a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross admitted that he thought the title would change hands at Dynasty.

"I just thought that Moxley might lose the title, and it didn’t happen. I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind],” he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Josh Alexander in AEW.

