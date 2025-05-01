  • home icon
  "I'm anxious" - Jim Ross gets brutally honest about latest AEW signing

"I'm anxious" - Jim Ross gets brutally honest about latest AEW signing

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 01, 2025 17:22 GMT
Jim Ross
Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Famer! [Image from WWE.com]

A new AEW signing recently made his in-ring debut for the company. Jim Ross has now given his honest thoughts about this star.

Josh Alexander made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling, where he won the IMPACT World Championship two times. After a successful stint in TNA Wrestling, Alexander made his in-ring debut in Tony Khan's company on the April 16 edition of Dynamite, where he battled ''Hangman'' Adam Page in the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross called Josh Alexander a talented wrestler and said he wanted to see how things play out with the company's newest signing. The veteran admitted that he was ''anxious to see how it all plays out.''

“Yeah, I think he’s a talented guy. Let’s wait to see how it plays out. Sometimes the biggest issue that we have as aficionados of pro wrestling is how things are going to end up. We have to have more patience, and I think patience is something that we can’t over speak [sic] enough. I’m anxious to see how it all plays out. We don’t know how it’s going to play out,'' he said.
The legendary commentator continued:

''Josh Alexander is a talented kid, so we’ll just have to kind of play it by ear, as they say, and see how it plays out as time goes forward. I’m a big fan of letting things evolve. I don’t know how better to put it: patience is a key thing. How it’s going to work out; patience is a key thing. Let’s see how it plays out at the end of the day.” [H/T: Fightful]
Jim Ross thought Jon Moxley would lose his title at AEW Dynasty 2025

At Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. After a hard-fought battle, The Purveyor of Violence was able to retain the title, thanks to an assist from The Young Bucks. This ending received a lot of criticism from fans and critics.

In a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross admitted that he thought the title would change hands at Dynasty.

"I just thought that Moxley might lose the title, and it didn’t happen. I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind],” he said.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Josh Alexander in AEW.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

