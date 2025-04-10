"It was a false narrative" - Jim Ross surprised major title didn't change hands at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty saw several titles being defended. Jim Ross was surprised that a major title didn't change hands at the pay-per-view.

Ad

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. Several stars, such as "Hangman" Adam Page and the Death Riders, interfered in the match. In the end, Moxley retained his title, thanks to The Young Bucks, who attacked Strickland during the bout. Many fans and critics criticized the ending of the contest.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that he thought Jon Moxley would lose the gold but wasn't upset when the title change didn't happen.

Ad

Trending

"I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen,” Ross said. “I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind].”

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ross added that he thought Swerve Strickland would win the gold.

“I thought Swerve would get the title (…) and he’s been a good champ." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Ad

Ad

Jim Ross urges Tony Khan to sign Gail Kim

Gail Kim first gained traction due to her time in WWE. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, she moved to TNA Wrestling, where she was one of the top stars in the Knockouts division. Despite retiring from in-ring competition, Gail Kim continued to work for TNA in a backstage role until she was fired from the company. The promotion received a lot of backlash due to the move.

Ad

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross endorsed Gail Kim and even urged Tony Khan to hire her since she could be a valuable asset to the company.

"I would endorse that [AEW hiring Gail Kim]. If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T: 411 Mania]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will hire Gail Kim in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More