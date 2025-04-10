"It was a false narrative" - Jim Ross surprised major title didn't change hands at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty saw several titles being defended. Jim Ross was surprised that a major title didn't change hands at the pay-per-view.
At AEW Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. Several stars, such as "Hangman" Adam Page and the Death Riders, interfered in the match. In the end, Moxley retained his title, thanks to The Young Bucks, who attacked Strickland during the bout. Many fans and critics criticized the ending of the contest.
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that he thought Jon Moxley would lose the gold but wasn't upset when the title change didn't happen.
"I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen,” Ross said. “I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind].”
Ross added that he thought Swerve Strickland would win the gold.
“I thought Swerve would get the title (…) and he’s been a good champ." [H/T: Wrestling News]
Jim Ross urges Tony Khan to sign Gail Kim
Gail Kim first gained traction due to her time in WWE. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, she moved to TNA Wrestling, where she was one of the top stars in the Knockouts division. Despite retiring from in-ring competition, Gail Kim continued to work for TNA in a backstage role until she was fired from the company. The promotion received a lot of backlash due to the move.
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross endorsed Gail Kim and even urged Tony Khan to hire her since she could be a valuable asset to the company.
"I would endorse that [AEW hiring Gail Kim]. If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T: 411 Mania]
It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will hire Gail Kim in the future.