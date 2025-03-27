Jim Ross urges Tony Khan to hire 48-year-old star to AEW - "Go for it"

Jim Ross is a legend in the wrestling business. Currently signed to AEW, he is best known for his time in WWE where he commentated for almost two decades. JR also occasionally performed in the squared circle and in 2007 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ross has a wrestling podcast called Grilling JR with Jim Ross. In one of its recent episodes, he spoke about Gail Kim's firing from TNA Wrestling. The 48-year-old has retired from in-ring competition. However, she was the talent relations head of Total Nonstop Action. This decision has been met with immense scrutiny and many names in the company are reportedly unhappy with this.

Interestingly, the 73-year-old believes that the seven-time TNA Knockouts World Champion would be a decent addition to AEW. Furthermore, he suggested Tony Khan to sign her:

"I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T: 411 Mania]

Jim Ross's favorite match at AEW Revolution 2025 was Mariah May vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

Revolution 2025 was a historic pay-per-view where many titles were defended. One of the most talked about matches of that night was the Hollywood Ending bout between Mariah May and Toni Storm. Interestingly, this showdown was the Hall of Famer's match of the night.

"I loved the match. It was my favorite match on the show. It delivered. I talked to Toni before the show, and she said, ‘Are you going to put us over?’ ‘Of course, I am.’," said Jim Ross. [H/T: 411 Mania]

In the aforementioned match, Storm defeated May and successfully retained the Women's World Championship.

