An ex-WWE champion has been fired by a promotion. This comes out of nowhere, and everyone is shocked by the firing. The stars are left in disbelief and anger at hearing that the WWE Legend has been fired.

Gail Kim was suddenly fired recently by TNA. A report has now emerged, with Fightful Select revealing the backstage reaction to the star's firing and the reason that is being speculated as to why she was let go from the company.

Dozens of TNA stars expressed shock, disbelief, and anger at the fact that Kim had been fired, and it was seen as a hugely unpopular move by everyone. The report stated that one star even decided not to renew their deal with TNA after the decision to fire Gail Kim was made public.

Others revealed the reason that Kim had been fired, with them talking about how Kim had been very outspoken creatively and would often butt heads with those in control. She had apparently called out decisions and complained about them, asking for things to be dealt with better and more professionally. She also advocated for pushing the women's Knockouts division better in TNA after Scott D'Amore was fired last year.

The report concluded that the decision to fire the ex-WWE Women's Champion was even more negative than when D'Amore was fired last year. It said Anthem was going for a regime shift with Josh Matthews, Gail Kim, and Scott D'Amore leaving. TNA President Carlos Silva was reported to be behind the firing, and there was heat in his direction as well.

At this time, another WWE legend, Tommy Dreamer, has been moved to a talent relations role to fill Kim's void.

