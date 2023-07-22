26-year-old AEW star picks up first singles win in 15 months; 2-0 since recently returning from injury

AEW star Leyla Hirsch picked up her second win ever since her return from injury. She beat Trish Adora by submission at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Hirsch started the match well and dominated the proceedings, portraying her strength against Adora. However, the latter got into the thick of the action to level up to her opponent.

Leyla did not let that affect her as she locked in a host of submissions before making Adora tap out to an armbar and picking up her second win after her return from an ACL injury that kept her out for 15 months.

Leyla Hirsch kept attacking Trish Adora after the match had ended. Eventually, Skye Blue came out to make the save.

After recently claiming that she will focus on Ring of Honor moving forward, it will be interesting to see what happens next, as Skye Blue seems to be her newest opponent for the foreseeable future.

As for Skye Blue, it was revealed that she would be taking on female powerhouse Taya Valkyrie at AEW Collision tomorrow evening.

