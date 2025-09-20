26-Year-Old AEW Star Takes Lessons From John Cena And Legendary WWE Star In Sensational Revelation

John Cena is arguably one of the most accomplishments stars in the world of professional wrestling. His influence on the wrestling world is undeniable and stars from other promotions also never leave a chance to praise him. Another young AEW star has now stated that he studies the promo work of the Last Real Champion. The star is none other than the TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.Kyle Fletcher is set to face Hangman Adam Page at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship. Kyle has been dominating the company's roster as one of it's most devious heels as part of the Don Callis Family.While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Fletcher talked about how he tries to grow as a character. He mentioned that he tries to learn from a lot of established figures known for their great promo skills. He stated that he also tries to cut his promos like John Cena by studying his work on the microphone.Kyle is still a very young star who has already made a name for himself. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar during AEW All Out broadcastWWE and AEW are set to go head to head once again as All Out and WrestlePalooza will be live on the same date. While AEW preponed the show with an early start time of 3 P.M. ET, the broadcast of the two events will clash as WrestlePalooza will also start at 7 P.M. ET.It was announced that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar will be the opening match of WWE's debut Premium Live Event on ESPN. It is going to be one of the final matches of Cena's career. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see if Cena can finally slay the Beast one last time.