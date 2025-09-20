26-Year-Old AEW Star Takes Lessons From John Cena And Legendary WWE Star In Sensational Revelation

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 20, 2025 08:46 GMT
The Last Real Champion John Cena (Image via WWE
The Last Real Champion John Cena (Image via WWE's Official Website and allelitewrestling.com)

John Cena is arguably one of the most accomplishments stars in the world of professional wrestling. His influence on the wrestling world is undeniable and stars from other promotions also never leave a chance to praise him. Another young AEW star has now stated that he studies the promo work of the Last Real Champion. The star is none other than the TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.

Ad

Kyle Fletcher is set to face Hangman Adam Page at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship. Kyle has been dominating the company's roster as one of it's most devious heels as part of the Don Callis Family.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Fletcher talked about how he tries to grow as a character. He mentioned that he tries to learn from a lot of established figures known for their great promo skills. He stated that he also tries to cut his promos like John Cena by studying his work on the microphone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kyle is still a very young star who has already made a name for himself. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar during AEW All Out broadcast

WWE and AEW are set to go head to head once again as All Out and WrestlePalooza will be live on the same date. While AEW preponed the show with an early start time of 3 P.M. ET, the broadcast of the two events will clash as WrestlePalooza will also start at 7 P.M. ET.

Ad

It was announced that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar will be the opening match of WWE's debut Premium Live Event on ESPN. It is going to be one of the final matches of Cena's career.

It will be interesting to see if Cena can finally slay the Beast one last time.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications